Delhi BJP chief calls Arvind Kejriwal ‘student of Naxalism’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File)

The BJP on Monday attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for what it called the repeated violation of the Indian Constitution’s spirit, adding that he still seems to be a student of the school of Naxalism whose first teaching is violate the law.

The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers also organised a prayer meeting at Rajghat for what they called “wake up his conscience”.

Speaking to the media, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said: “We organised the prayer meeting since he has been repeatedly violating the spirit of the Indian Constitution.”

“It seems Kejriwal has a penchant for violating constitutional provisions. We first saw him disrespecting the Constitution in January 2014 when he threatened to boycott the Republic Day celebrations.

“And now, in the last three years, we have seen him repeatedly violating the constitutional provisions on governance,” the BJP leader said.

“The contempt with which Kejriwal treats the Constitution makes it seem he is a student of school of Naxalism whose first teaching is violate the law of the land,” Tiwari remarked.

