BJP leader booked over threatening slogans in Kannur

Kannur: Kerala BJP President Kummanam Rajasekharan leading Janaraksha Yathra at Pinarayi in Kannur on Thursday. PTI Photo (PTI10_5_2017_000081B) Kannur: Kerala BJP President Kummanam Rajasekharan leading Janaraksha Yathra at Pinarayi in Kannur on Thursday. PTI Photo (PTI10_5_2017_000081B)

Police on Sunday registered a case against senior BJP leader V Muraleedharan who had posted a video on Twitter and Facebook in which party activists were heard threatening that a CPI(M) leader, who had lost a hand in political violence, would lose his other hand too.

The slogan, raised in Kannur, was during an event linked to the BJP’s Jan Raksha Yatra on Friday. The threat’s target was CPI(M) district secretary P Jayarajan, who lost one arm in an attacked by an RSS-BJP gang in 1999. The BJP workers were heard shouting: “Ottakkayya Jayaraja, matte kayyum kanilla. (One-handed Jayarajan, other hand will also go missing).”

On Sunday, a local CPI(M) activist filed a police complaint against Muraleedharan, alleging that the BJP leader was inciting violence.

Police said the case was registered under Sections of 163 and 506 of the IPC.

