BJP leader booked in Jharkhand for ‘inciting cow vigilantes’

A BJP leader has been booked in Jharkhand’s Pakur district for allegedly inciting cow vigilantism. Police said Hisabi Rai was booked after over 50 people from the Muslim community filed a complaint against him on Friday.

The complainants cited a screenshot of Rai’s WhatsApp chat in which he allegedly incited violence. “Following the complaint, which has been signed by a large number of people, an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act has been registered against him. The complaint includes screenshots of the leader’s WhatsApp chats with some people,’’ said sub-divisional police officer (Pakur), Shravan Kumar.

Sources said Rai’s chats pertained to mob violence like those in Giridih and Ramgarh. He allegedly advocated a similar response in Pakur. A 60-year-old man was attacked in Giridih after a dead cow was found outside his house on June 27. Another man was ‘beaten to death’ in Ramgarh after he was accused of ‘carrying beef’ two days later.

Rai denied the allegations. “I have never had any such conversation. I am a BJP worker and have been a bal sawayamsewak (child volunteer) of RSS,’’ he said, adding, “It’s a case of somebody hacking my phone and the reason is entirely political.”

