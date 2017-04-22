BJP leader Avtar Singh wants Kejriwal’s prosecution for providing false info to court

Arvind Kejriwal (Source: Express Photo by Amit Mehra/File) Arvind Kejriwal (Source: Express Photo by Amit Mehra/File)

BJP leader Avtar Singh Bhadana on Saturday moved a court in New Delhi seeking prosecution of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allgedly giving false information in court in a civil defamation case filed against the Aam Aadmi Party leader.

In his complaint filed before Additional District Judge Surinder S Rathi, the BJP leader claimed that there were “material contradictions” in the written submission and subsequent proposed amendment to that written submission. “This means that one among them was false and Kejriwal gave false evidence in judicial proceedings before the court and misled it,” he said.

The court has put up the matter for consideration on April 27. The former Congress MP from Faridabad in Haryana had earlier filed a civil defamation case against Kejriwal before Delhi High Court alleging that the AAP leader had tarnished his image by branding him as “corrupt”.

He had sought Rs one crore in damages from the Aam Aadmi Party leader. In his petition, Bhadana contended that Kejriwal had publicly made the defamatory statement on January 31, 2014. Bhadana had contended in his plea that despite sending a legal notice to Kejriwal, the AAP leader has neither withdrawn his comments nor apologised for the same.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now