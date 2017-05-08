Kerala: BJP leader attacked by RSS workers, hospitalised

The police said he gave a statement about the involvement of local RSS workers in Thrikkakkara in the incident, following which four RSS workers were taken into custody. (Representational Image) The police said he gave a statement about the involvement of local RSS workers in Thrikkakkara in the incident, following which four RSS workers were taken into custody. (Representational Image)

A group of RSS activists allegedly broke into a Kerala BJP leader house near here and attacked him, the police said on Monday.

BJP’s State Council member Vennala Sajeevan has been admitted to a private hospital here with a fracture on his right leg after he was attacked by the men with sharp-edged weapons late last night.

The police said he gave a statement about the involvement of the local RSS workers in Thrikkakkara in the incident, following which four RSS workers were taken into the custody.

The police suspect personal feud between Sajeevan and local RSS leaders might have led to the assault.

