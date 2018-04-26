BJP lawmakers top list in hate speech related cases: ADR

The report by the ADR states that 15 Lok Sabha MPs and 43 MLAs are accused of making hate speech, of which 10 MPs and 17 MLAs are from the BJP.(Express Photo: Pradeep Kumar) The report by the ADR states that 15 Lok Sabha MPs and 43 MLAs are accused of making hate speech, of which 10 MPs and 17 MLAs are from the BJP.(Express Photo: Pradeep Kumar)

The BJP lawmakers have the maximum number of declared cases related to hate speech, an analysis of election affidavits by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Elections Watch (NEW) has revealed. According to the analysis a total of 58 current MPs and MLAs have declared cases related to hate speech, of which 27 lawmakers are from the BJP.

The report by the ADR states that 15 Lok Sabha MPs and 43 MLAs are accused of making hate speech, of which 10 MPs and 17 MLAs are from the BJP. The other MPs with such cases against them are from the AIUDF, TRS , PMK, AIMIM and SHS, it said. While the other MLAs with such cases against them belong to five each from the TRS and AIMIM, three from TDP, two each from the Congress, AITC, JD(U) and SHS, and one each from DMK, BSP and SP. Political leaders such as Union Minister Uma Bharti (BSP), Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM) and Badruddin Ajmal (AIUDF) have declared cases related to hate speech against themselves. Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of lawmakers (15) with declared cases.

