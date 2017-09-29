BJP launches campaign to counter a social media campaign on ‘vikas’

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (PTI/File Photo) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (PTI/File Photo)

With social media campaign “Vikas Gando Thayo Chhe (development has gone crazy)” — mocking the development claims of the BJP government in Gujarat — gaining popularity, the ruling party on Thursday launched a campaign to counter it in the run-up to the elections this year.

The ruling party launched the “Hu Vikas Chhu, Hu Chhu Gujarat (I am development, I am Gujarat)” campaign at a press conference in Ahmedabad, and symbolically flagged off the Gujarat Gaurav Yatra, which will be carried out in two phases between October 1 and 15. “Hu Vikas Chhu, Hu Chhu Gujarat” will also be the tagline of the yatra, which is being organised to celebrate the development in the state under BJP’s rule for over 20 years, the party said.

The party also released videos — as part of the campaign and also the yatra — to highlight various achievements of the government. The videos featured people from various age groups, “personifying” the development of Gujarat under the BJP rule.

The BJP came out with the new tagline days after the “Vikas Gando Thayo Chhe” campaign, said to be launched by supporters of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti and the Opposition Congress, gained popularity on social media. Several BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, have spoken on public against the campaign.

The press conference for the launch of the Gujarat Gaurav Yatra was jointly addressed by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani and party spokesperson Bharat Pandya.

This is the second avatar of the Gaurav Yatra in Gujarat. After the 2002 communal riots, the then chief minister Narendra Modi had embarked on a similar yatra.

As part of this year’s yatra, two “chariots” will travel across the state covering 4,657 km and touching 149 Assembly constituencies. The first phase of the yatra will begin from Karamsad, the birthplace of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 1 under the leadership Deputy CM Nitin Patel. The second phase will start on October 2 from Porbandar under Vaghani. Railway Minister Goyal said the Chief Minister would participate in both the phases every alternate day.

During the yatra, party leaders will address 150 public meetings. The yatra will officially conclude in Gandhinagar in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and BJP president Amit Shah on October 16.

