BJP laughs off Rahul Gandhi’s charges, calls him non-serious political leader

The BJP on Tuesday laughed off the corruption charges made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi calling him a non-serious political leader. The Congress leader, during a rally in Gujarat’s Mehsana, alleged that Sahara paid Rs 40 crore to Modi when he was not the prime minister. Rahul claimed that when the Income-Tax department raided Sahara’s premises in 2014, they recovered documents showing that payments have been made to Modi between the months of October 2013 and February 2014.

“As per record with IT, Rs 2.5 cr was given to PM Modi on 30 Oct ’13; Rs 5 cr on 12 Nov ’13; Rs 2.5 cr on 27 Nov ’13; Rs 5cr on 29 Nov ’13. Entries showed Rs 5cr given to PM Modi on 6 Dec ’13; Rs 5 cr on 19 Dec ’13; Rs 5cr on 13 Jan ’14; Rs 5 cr on 28 Jan ’14; Rs 5 cr 22 Feb ’14,” Gandhi said.

However, the BJP dismissed all the charges made by the Congress leader. “It has become their (Congress) habit to level baseless allegations against Prime Minister. Rahul Gandhi is a part time non-serious political leader,” said the party in a statement. “Why do you take Rahul Gandhi so seriously. Even the Congress people don’t take him seriously,” said Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy also lashed out at Rahul Gandhi saying “he himself is out on bail in National Herald case, so he should not make such allegations against the prime minister.”

Calling the allegations false, union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, in a press conference, said Rahul Gandhi was silent when his party was doing corruption when in power. “Rahul Gandhi is leading his party to repeated disastrous defeat and hence he is levelling baseless allegations in his sadness,” said Prasad. “Congress’ history stinks with Corruption. The saga of Congress govt is to promote looters of public money and to protect them. Congress did not spare the sky, space, land, under the land and even sea in corruption. Not a word was spoken by Rahul Gandhi on the series of stinking corruption which has become integral part of Manmohan Singh’s government,” Prasad added.

He also said that the charges made by Gandhi was an attempt to divert attention from the alleged involvement of Congressmen in Agusta Westland case. Prasad also urged media to stop giving space to Rahul Gandhi for TRPs.

Party spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said Gandhi was immature and was just indulging in bluff and bluster because people are not taking him seriously.

“People of India have stopped taking him seriously. Rahul Gandhi is just bluff and bluster. There is no substance in what he says. He is just showing his and his party’s incompetence,” he said.

