BJP: Lalu, his children involved in corrupt land deals of Rs 1,000 crore

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Express Photo By Prashant Ravi) RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Express Photo By Prashant Ravi)

The BJP on Friday accused RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his children — daughter Misa Bharti, a Rajya Sabha member, and sons Tejaswi and Tej Pratap Yadav, both ministers in the Bihar government — of involvement in corrupt land deals worth over Rs 1,000 crore. The party also said that the Central government should probe one such transaction in Delhi.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that these transactions were a case of “quid pro quo”, as they date back to the period when Lalu Prasad was the Union Railways minister. Prasad challenged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to take action against him. Nitish’s JD(U) is in alliance with the RJD in Bihar, and Tejaswi and Tej Pratap are ministers in his Cabinet.

Prasad claimed that Lalu’s official residence was the address of owners of the firms, allegedly floated by his family members. He urged the Election Commission to act against Misa Bharti for allegedly failing to disclose details of these assets in her Rajya Sabha election affidavit.

The Law Minister alleged that several suspect land deals had taken place in Bihar, and wondered whether Nitish will invoke a special law enacted by his government in which assets acquired through illicit money are confiscated. One such land deal involving Lalu and his family members is in Bijwasan, in southwest Delhi, the minister alleged. “We expect the Central government to take appropriate action,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now