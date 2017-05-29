BJP kicks off mass contact drive in Telangana

The BJP on Monday kicked off a mass contact programme in Telangana to spread the ideology of its founding leader Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and also the development and welfare programmes of the NDA government at the Centre. State unit BJP president K Laxman, who held a meeting here, said the 15-day campaign was formally launched by the party president Amit Shah during his recently-concluded visit to Telangana. He said separate pamphlets highlighting the development programmes of the Modi government and its contribution to Telangana, messages of Upadhyaya and the “failures” of the TRS government, would be distributed during the campaign.

As part of the mass-contact programme, named ‘Palle Palle ku BJP, Inti inti ki Modi’ (BJP to every village and Modi to every household), 8,000 party activists would meet about 50 lakh families, he said.

Noting that Upadhyaya sacrificed his life for the sake of the country, Laxman alleged that Congress sought to highlight only one family at the cost of other great leaders like Sardar Patel, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Bhagat Singh.

Slamming the TRS government, he asked why it has not implemented its promises of making a dalit leader as chief minister of the state, building double-bed room houses for poor, and generating one lakh jobs.

He alleged that the TRS government let down backward classes by increasing reservations to backward sections among Muslims.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now