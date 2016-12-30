BJP Kerala President says party has not insulted writer Vasudevan Nair

Kerala BJP president Kummanam Rajasekharan. (File Photo) Kerala BJP president Kummanam Rajasekharan. (File Photo)

BJP’s Kerala unit President Kummanom Rajasekharan today said his party has not insulted noted writer M T Vasudevan Nair for his comments over the impact of demonetisation, maintaining that everyone had the freedom to air one’s opinion. Reacting to the controversy triggered after party General Secretary A N Radhakrishnan questioned the motive and expertise of the Jnanpith award winning writer to speak on the issue, Rajasekharan said the writer stated his views on the matter and similarly party leaders responded with their opinion.

“It is not an insult.It is airing of one’s opinion. Everyone has the freedom for that. Many persons have expressed opinion in favour and against on note ban,” he said.

He said no one should forget the criticism by State Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac against actor Mohanlal when he commented in favour of note ban. “Differences of opinion is natural, it has to be seen like that only,” he said.

Meanwhile, Radhakrishnan said a writer is not a person beyond criticism.

“I respect and regard Vasudevan Nair as an author.But I stand by my criticism against Nair’s political views on note issue and will continue to do that.I have not insulted Vasudevan Nair personally,” he added.

The BJP in the state has come under attack for its remarks against the writer with LDF describing it as fascist.

Besides questioning the motive of Nair’s comment, Radhakrishnan had also said the writer ‘kept mum’ when CPI(M) dissident leader T P Chandrasekharan was hacked to death and when ‘triple talaq’ was a raging issue.

Nair commented on demonetisation during the release of a book authored by Isaac at a function at Tirur in Malappuram district on December 27.