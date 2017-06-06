BJP just daydreaming about capturing power in Kerala: CPI(M)

Top News
The BJP’s aim to capture power in is just “daydreaming”, the ruling CPI(M) said Tuesday, adding ‘Sangh Parivar’ had no role in the development of the state. The CPI(M)’s statement comes days after the visit of BJP president Amit Shah to the southern state, wherein he exhorted party workers to strive hard to come to power and end the “alternate rule” of CPI(M)-headed LDF and Congress-led UDF.
Taking a dig at BJP, CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah always return from Kerala by stating that BJP will come to power in the state.”
“They (BJP) are day dreaming and making statements that they can come to power in Kerala by winning 15 per cent votes as they did in Gujarat by garnering 10 percent votes,” Balakrishnan said.
They should understand that the LDF rule had resulted in the growth of Kerala and Sanghparivar has no role in the state’s development, he said. Balakrishnan also compared the various development indices of Kerala with that of BJP-ruled states and said in the case of human development, Kerala was at the first place while Gujarat on the 12th and Rajasthan 17th.
- Jun 6, 2017 at 11:32 pmcommies look what happened to you guys in WB. Commies ruled WB for almost 35 years uninterrupted with 2/3 majority, now BJP has pushed them to poor third position. In Kerala, due to Hindu Ezwa leader A anandan, CPM used to win many Hindu votes. Now after sidelining him after using him to win polls, CPM will face big defeat next time as all Hindus are consolidating behind BJP. Also, in Kerala even a coalition of many parties has around 40 percentage votes with biggest party getting around 25 percentage. Now BJP is already pol 16 percentage votes with just one MLA an it can only increase, making its MLA counts go up exponentially. Most Ezwa, Nair dominant caste Hindus never fancy beef fests and the humiliation it cause to Hindus/Guruvaayurappan devotees. That beef fests effect will be definitely found next time. True some Hindus here eat beef but overwhelming majority wont. And after public slaughter of calf, all Hindus have only one party to support now, that is BJP.Reply