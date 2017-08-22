BJP Jharkhand unit welcomes Supreme Court ruling on triple talaq

The Jharkhand BJP unit on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict on triple talaq and termed it as historic. BJP state unit president and MP Laxman Gilua said that the verdict is against exploitation and injustice happening against the women of the Muslim society. He said that the judgement is not against any religion, rather is a verdict to strengthen the social system, a party release said at Ranchi. Gilua said that this judgement would prove in giving the Muslim women their right and honour. The party’s state unit media in-charge Tariq Imran welcomed the judgement and expressed happiness.

Describing as historic, he said that the judgement would prevent evil things in the society and the woman will get their rights.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App