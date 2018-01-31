BJP, JD(U) skip ally Upendra Kushwaha’s human queue, RJD leaders attend

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha with RJD vice-president Shivanand Tewary (second from right) and RJD state president Ramchandra Purve (right) in Patna. (Express Photo) RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha with RJD vice-president Shivanand Tewary (second from right) and RJD state president Ramchandra Purve (right) in Patna. (Express Photo)

The non-participation of JD(U) and BJP leaders in RLSP chief and Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha’s statewide human queue exercise on Tuesday, demanding improvement in standard of education, has indicated at unease among the NDA allies. To make matters worse, the presence of senior RJD leaders in the exercise has caused heartburns in the alliance.

RLSP chief Kushwaha had given a call to all political parties to form a “Manav kataar (human queue)” across the state in demand of improvement in the standard of education. The RLSP’s move looked in response to CM Nitish Kumar organising a statewide human chain against dowry and child marriage on January 21. Kushwaha had participated in the human chain exercise.

The presence of state RJD president Ramchandra Purve and the party’s national vice-president Shivanand Tewary in Kushwaha’s human queue outside Miller High School in Patna fuelled speculations of the RLSP chief’s growing proximity to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. Tewary, however, said the response to Kushwaha’s call was above party lines.

JD (U) and BJP sharply reacted to the presence of RJD leaders, who had boycotted Nitish Kumar’s human chain.

JD (U) leader and Bihar Education Minister Krishna Nandan Verma said: “Kushwahaji is a Union minister and enjoys greater status and clout than me. He should have influenced the Centre to give us additional funds to improve the standard of education .”

JD (U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said there was no question of JD (U) taking part in any political function attended by RJD. “We did not understand the idea behind Kushwaha’s human queue,” he said. BJP leader and agriculture minister Prem Kumar said, “Kushwahaji should follow gathbandhan dharma”.

Kushwaha, however, said: “The presence of RJD leaders should not be seen through political prism. I had given a call above party lines. I follow principles of PM Narendra Modi. I am not bothered about what others say”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App