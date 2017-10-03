BJP ‘Janaraksha yatra’ LIVE UPDATES: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan responsible for deaths of BJP/RSS workers, says Amit Shah

BJP ‘jan raksha yatra’ live updates: BJP national president Amit Shah addressing a gathering at Kannur district’s Payyannur. (Source: BJP4India) BJP ‘jan raksha yatra’ live updates: BJP national president Amit Shah addressing a gathering at Kannur district’s Payyannur. (Source: BJP4India)

BJP national president Amit Shah is in Kannur district’s Payyannur, hometown of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, to participate in the party’s ambitious ‘Janaraksha yatra’. BJP’s 15-day padayatra will span across 154 km, covering 11 districts of Kerala. The padayatra is BJP’s first major public demonstration in Kerala as it attempts to make inroads into the state’s electoral politics.

2.00 pm: At 3 pm, Amit Shah will garland Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at the Gandhi park in Payyannur and begin his padayatra till Ezhilode.

1.30 pm: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address the Janraksha yatra tomorrow.

1.20 pm: Communist party should introspect why they have been wiped off from the entire world: Amit Shah.

1.10 pm: Look at West Bengal’s and Tripura’s situation. Communists ruled here long. Peaceful Kerala is turning violent, communist ideology spreading here: Amit Shah.

1.05 pm: I tell you Pinarayi Vijayan that stains of the blood of 84 BJP/RSS workers are on your clothes…I want to ask champions of human rights why have you closed your eyes to Red Terror. Violence has no color: Amit Shah.

1.00 pm: Amit Shah flags off BJP’s 15-day padayatra.

12.55 pm: Earlier today, Amit Shah offered prayers at the famous Rajarajeswara Temple in Taliparamba. He was accompanied by state unit chief Kummanam Rajasekharan.

12.50 pm: Amit Shah inaugurated a photo exhibition of BJP workers killed in Kannur.

