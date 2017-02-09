Jamnagar woman accuses ex-BJP MP of leading attack on her residence

The Gujarat High Court Wednesday disposed of a petition moved by a Jamnagar woman seeking fresh FIR against a group of people who attacked her residence last year. The petition alleges that the group was led by former Junagadh BJP MP Dinu Bogha Solanki. The order is likely to come out on Thursday. The attack has been captured in a video footage which was played in the court of justice J B Pardiwala who expressed “concern” over such an act of hooliganism. The video, according to petitioner’s lawyer Anand Yagnik, has not been challenged by the state government.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The video purportedly shows a group of armed men wielding iron rods and swords vandalising a car parked outside the petitioner’s house in the presence of police officers. The petitioner has alleged that the crowd was led by Solanki to her residence shouting abusive words against her husband Rafique. The petitioner has said that the police FIR doesn’t include her version.