BJP IT cell secretary’s bail rejected twice in connection with fake video post

The Birbhum district court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of BJP IT cell (secretary) Tarun Sengupta who has been in jail for over a month for his alleged fake Facebook post.
“His bail prayer has been rejected today for the second time by the lower court Birbhum,” Adg (CID) Rajesh Kumar told the Indian Express. According to officials, the case was heard on Monday and the order was kept preserved till today. The court after seeing the case diary rejected his bail prayer, said officials. His earlier bail plea was rejected by August 3. Sengupta was arrested on 12th of July 2017,
Sengupta was arrested on July 12 this year after he allegedly uploaded a fake video of a Muslim police officer beating a Hindu man. Officials said the video was accompanied by an image of chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The CID noticed the Facebook post in July and subsequently nabbed him. His arrest came at a time when the state government was cracking down on social media following communal flare ups in Baduria and Basirhat areas.
“The post had named two IPS officer from the minority community and had claimed that they were deliberately targeting Hindus,” added an official.
The BJP’s Asansol president Tapas Ray said, “Tarun Sengupta was IT convenor. Till date, he hasn’t resigned. He is still with us.”
The Facebook post reportedly read, “is Birbhum a part of Bangladesh or Pakistan ? Nishat Parvez SP and ADSP Farhay Abbas ordered the brutal lathicharge and serious thrashing on the peaceful Hanuman Bhakts . Both these Muslim IPS officer were performing their religious duties of destroying the Kafors and idol worshippers without even thinking duties of of their service.Birbhum is next Bangladesh”.
Incidentally, one of the IPS officers named in the fake video is DIG (operations) of CID in Bengal.
The Trinamool Congress-led government had blamed the BJP for using Facebook to create communal tension in the past following which state agencies had increased their vigilance on social networking sites. BJP too has accused the TMC of appeasing minorities on several occasions.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Aug 23, 2017 at 2:44 pmAt least Indian Express is reporting this kind of news. Most of the paid channels are hiding all kind of such reports that will expose the hypocrisy of BJP. This is only the tip of an iceberg. BJP moles sneaked into every field wherever they can torment trouble to create communal flare ups, that will bring them votes.Reply
- Aug 23, 2017 at 2:41 pmBJP should stop it's hate campaign aimed at dividing the societyReply
- Aug 23, 2017 at 2:33 pmHe should be booked under non-bailable terrorism act. Police use this non-bailable act on innocent muslims mostly and put them in jail for 15 - 20years later court finds them innocents. Why when RSS/BJP/Sanghees are always booked under some small CrPC for real HATE crimes which has the potentials for large scale communal riots? Has Indian Judiciary, Police, Assembly or Parliament got a valid explanation? Are Police as well as Judiciary turned into RSS shakhas!!!!!Reply
- Aug 23, 2017 at 2:10 pmThis what BJP is doing to be in power...they are creating RIFT in society...they showing as if all Muslims are enemy of our Hindu brothers and this country... They are killing SPIRIT of INDIA.. Indians - please stand by for what is RIGHT!!Reply
- Aug 23, 2017 at 2:10 pmThis post could have lead to communal frenzy and the two officers could have been lynched by the mobs. The lumpen can go to any extent to create commnal hatered. Shame on them. But will he be punished??Reply
- Aug 23, 2017 at 2:09 pmBJP and its cadre doing disservice to nation by spreading rumours that all congress communists Parties and others BSP SP RJD etc are enemies of Hindus. BJP is only party serving for core elements Brahmin Baniya Thakur Jain etc. This is not correct.They should know the history that during 700 years of muslim rule upper cast hindus were part of Nau Ratan in power of governance. They never faced any such hatred of complete annihilation or large scale attacks. Only armed dessidents were confronting. Politics of disinformation and criminal rumours based on self created hatred stories are harmful. Create bond of human friendship rathet hatred among citizens.Reply
- Aug 23, 2017 at 1:57 pmHe is a major part of the the BJP hate propaganda machine.Reply
- Aug 23, 2017 at 1:56 pmHe is another victim of secular terrorism.Reply
- Load More Comments