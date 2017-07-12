BJP IT cell secretary arrested in West Bengal for allegedly posting ‘fake’ photos on social media

Tarun Sengupta, the BJP IT cell in charge in Asansol, West Bengal Tarun Sengupta, the BJP IT cell in charge in Asansol, West Bengal

A BJP leader, serving as a secretary in its IT cell in Asansol in West Bengal, has been arrested for allegedly posting fake photos and videos on social media that were communally sensitive. Tarun Sengupta, the leader in question, was held by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the state government and has been slapped with non-bailable sections of the IPC, Hindustan Times reported. Asansol is represented by BJP’s Babul Supriyo in the Lok Sabha.

Chief Minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee has accused BJP leaders of posting fake photos on social media to whip up sentiments.

A case was also lodged against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for allegedly posting pictures of 2002 Gujarat riots on Twitter and passing it off as that of the violence in Baduria. Sharma had posted pictures of charred vehicles, claiming them to be images of Baduria violence. The case was lodged based on a complaint filed by one Ratan Roy of Purba Putiari area at Regent Park Police Station in south Kolkata. Another complaint was lodged at Gariahat Police Station, which is being treated as an FIR.

“A case has been registered against Nupur Sharma, who is a resident of Delhi. The accused had posted fake pictures, which were liked by 2,000 people,” said Joint CP (Crime) Vishal Garg. Sharma has been booked under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc.), 295A (deliberate acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 465 (punishment for forgery) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the IPC. Some of them are non-bailable sections.

