BJP IT cell allegedly forced Snapdeal to dump Aamir Khan: Twitterati react

Rajdeep Sardesai and Sidharth Vardarajan are among the people who have shared their reaction on Twitter.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:December 27, 2016 12:08 pm
Reactions poured in from across the media fraternity and others on Twitter after The Indian Express report on BJP IT cell chief allegedly directing its volunteers to put pressure on e-commerce company Snapdeal to drop actor Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador. A former volunteer at the BJP IT Cell shared purported the WhatsApp messages sent to her with journalist Swati Chaturvedi, whose book I am a Troll was released Tuesday. The volunteer, Sadhavi Khosla, alleged that the BJP’s IT cell carried out a planned campaign against Aamir Khan on social media after his remarks at the Ramnath Goenka awards on the rising intolerance in the country.  The BJP IT cell head, Arvind Gupta has however denied the charges and alleged that Kholsa ‘supports the Congress’.

