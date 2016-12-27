BJP IT cell allegedly forced Snapdeal to dump Aamir Khan: Twitterati react

Aamir Khan’s contract was not renewed after the controversy broke Aamir Khan’s contract was not renewed after the controversy broke

Reactions poured in from across the media fraternity and others on Twitter after The Indian Express report on BJP IT cell chief allegedly directing its volunteers to put pressure on e-commerce company Snapdeal to drop actor Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador. A former volunteer at the BJP IT Cell shared purported the WhatsApp messages sent to her with journalist Swati Chaturvedi, whose book I am a Troll was released Tuesday. The volunteer, Sadhavi Khosla, alleged that the BJP’s IT cell carried out a planned campaign against Aamir Khan on social media after his remarks at the Ramnath Goenka awards on the rising intolerance in the country. The BJP IT cell head, Arvind Gupta has however denied the charges and alleged that Kholsa ‘supports the Congress’.

Here are some reactions:

Great expose by @bainjal on terrible misuse of social media. Just finished reading her book! http://t.co/1qltXTfIiF — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) December 27, 2016

Ferocious till the end #Dangal delights ! Woke up to discover how @aamir_khan dump by @snapdeal was triggered, thanks to @bainjal 📚 book! — dilip cherian (@DILIPtheCHERIAN) December 27, 2016

Chilling story, @bainjal lays bare how the BJP literally got @aamir_khan to pay a heavy price for exercising his right to free speech http://t.co/WTC8dt4oxF — Siddharth (@svaradarajan) December 27, 2016

And thank you @bainjal for exposing abusive trolls of modi and who made snapdeal contract go out of @aamir_khan ..#ModiKa_भांडाफोड़ http://t.co/Nd0sNjs3rE — Richa Sharma (@Richasharma0971) December 27, 2016

RUBBISH. Planted story by @IndianExpress to defame BJP IT cell. The Aamir – Snapdeal boycott was started by me NOT BJP IT cell http://t.co/8GoQbQotk0 — #GauravPradhan 🇮🇳 (@DrGPradhan) December 27, 2016

