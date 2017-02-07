BJP issues whip to its Rajya Sabha members

PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha. (YouTube screengrab) PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha. (YouTube screengrab)

BJP today issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha members asking them to remain present in the House as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply tomorrow on Presidential Address. BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha members to remain present in the House for next two days, party sources said.

BJP has 56 MPs against Congress’s 60 in the 245-member Upper House.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi today replied in Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address which was adopted by the House later amid a walkout by Congress.

He asserted that the timing for demonetisation was the best as the economy was doing well and needled Congress by questioning its record with regard to various issues.

Modi, who has been under sustained attack from Congress and other opposition parties, gave reasons for the first time for the timing of the decision to scrap notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 in November last year.

In his 90-minute speech which was punctuated by protests by some Opposition members at certain points, Modi also raised pitch for simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and Assemblies, asking all parties to consider the proposal, rising above political considerations as “everybody will face some difficulty” if it is implemented.