BJP issues show cause notice to UP MLA Vikram Singh

MLA from Fatehpur (Sadar), Vikram Singh (vikramsinghonline.com) MLA from Fatehpur (Sadar), Vikram Singh (vikramsinghonline.com)

The Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP has issued a show cause notice to its MLA from Fatehpur (Sadar), Vikram Singh, for “violating the dignity of the organisation” and use of “vulgar language” against the party leadership, an official statement said today.

“On the directives of UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey, party general secretary Ashok Kataria has issued a show cause notice to Vikram Singh, MLA from Fatehpur (Sadar), for violating the dignity of the organisation and using vulgar language against the party leadership,” UP BJP media in-charge Harish Chandra Srivastav said in the statement.

Srivastava later told PTI that Vikram Singh had attempted to snatch signed election forms of the party in order to change the tickets in favour of his supporters. A reply has been sought from the MLA within seven days, the statement added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App