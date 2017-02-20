AAP demands Apex Court monitored SIT probe into Madhya Pradesh spy ring

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday demanded an Apex Court monitored SIT probe into the spy ring, recently busted in Madhya Pradesh, alleging that some accused arrested in the case were local BJP workers. (Source: PTI Photo) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday demanded an Apex Court monitored SIT probe into the spy ring, recently busted in Madhya Pradesh, alleging that some accused arrested in the case were local BJP workers. (Source: PTI Photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday demanded an Apex Court monitored SIT probe into the spy ring, recently busted in Madhya Pradesh, alleging that some accused arrested in the case were local BJP workers. “Nobody knew that BJP, who had invited ISI to probe the Pathankot terror strike, was nurturing Pakistan agency agents in its own party,” Delhi Labour Minister and party’s Madhya Pradesh affairs in-charge Gopal Rai told reporters at Bhopal.

“This fact came to light, when the ISI espionage racket (snooping important Indian establishments) was bared in MP. Efforts are on to cover-up the issue,” he alleged.

“It is surprising that such persons have entered your house and your party and you are not aware of it,” he said.

“The espionage is not an issue which is restricted to MP alone. This malady should be investigated in-depth. AAP demands a Supreme Court monitored SIT probe into the case,” he added.

Rai said BJP after coming to power at the Centre has portrayed “nationalist hypocrisy”.

“Its slogans about patriotism had raised doubts since the beginning given that its founders had no connection with nationalism during the freedom struggle,” he added.

The ATS had arrested eleven people for allegedly being part of espionage ring from various places in Madhya Pradesh.