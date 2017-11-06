BJP is the only alternative to the TMC, it will bring the real ‘parivartan’, says Mukul Roy

Mukul Roy at Kolkata airport after joining BJP on Monday. (Express photo by Subham Dutta) Mukul Roy at Kolkata airport after joining BJP on Monday. (Express photo by Subham Dutta)

Former Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy, who was recently inducted into the BJP, on Monday said he was “mentally prepared” to fight against the Mamata Banerjee-led party and he would reveal “things” about it at a rally on November 10.

Roy, who was given a grand reception by BJP workers and supporters at Kolkata airport, made the remarks at the state BJP headquarters. BJP’s state unit president Dilip Ghosh, who greeted Roy with the party flag and flowers, said, “He has joined BJP to breathe fresh air. He has finally come to a sea from a pond. We are happy to have him with us.”

Roy, while addressing his first press conference after being inducted into the BJP, said the real “parivartan (change)” that TMC had promised to the people of the state did not happen. “TMC had promised ‘parivartan’ in the state. But that did not take place. At present BJP is the only alternative to the TMC and it will bring the real ‘parivartan’. I urge all those people who share this sentiment to come and join BJP,” Roy, who co-founded the TMC, said.

BJP supporters at Kolkata airport to receive Mukul Roy on Monday. (Express photo by Subham Dutta) BJP supporters at Kolkata airport to receive Mukul Roy on Monday. (Express photo by Subham Dutta)

The one-time close aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said he was ready to work under Ghosh’s leadership in Bengal and take the state forward. “Let me make it very clear that BJP president Amit Shah is my captain at the national level and Dilip Ghosh is my captain at the state level. I will work under Ghosh’s leadership in Bengal,” Roy said.

When asked whether he was prepared to fight against his former party, Roy said, “I am mentally prepared to fight against the TMC and that is why I joined BJP. Even Pandavas had to fight against Kauravas.”

Roy quit the TMC last month and resigned from the Rajya Sabha following his fallout with Banerjee reportedly over the Sarada chit fund scam. After quitting, Roy had said members in a party “should be comrades and not servants” and vowed to work for “restoration of democracy in Bengal”.

On Monday that anger was not lost as he asserted he had a lot of things to say against TMC. “I have a lot of things to say against my former party. However, today I will not make any political comment. BJP is scheduled to hold a public meeting at Rani Rashmoni Avenue on November 10. I will open my mouth in that meeting,” Roy said while waving a bunch of papers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd