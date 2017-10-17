BJP is India’s richest political party, Congress’ liabilities increase by over 4,000% 11 years: ADR Report

File photo File photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party is the richest national political party in the country with assets worth over Rs 893 crore in the year 2015-16, according to a report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The report analyses the assets and liabilities of seven national parties from the year 2004-05 to 2015-16, on the basis of data submitted by these parties to the Election Commission of India. According to the report, in the year 2015-16, BJP owned assets worth Rs 893.88 crore.

Apart from BJP, the report also carries data on Indian National Congress (INC), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Mamata Banerjee’s All India Trinamool Congress’ (AITC), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (CPI).

The report states that AITC’s assets have grown by 17,896 per cent during these eleven years. Assets of Mayawati’s BSP and NCP have also increased by huge margins. While BSP recorded a growth of 1,197 per cent in its assets, NCP’s increased by almost 809 per cent. BJP registered a growth of 627 per cent during this period.

The report lists the liabilities of these seven political parties as well. While the liabilities of each political party has increased, the Congress’s has alarmingly gone up by over 4,000 per cent. In the year 2004-05, Congress’s liabilities amounted to Rs 8 crore. This increased to Rs 329.43 crore by the year 2015-16. It was followed by BJP, with its liabilities amounting to Rs 24.99 crore in the year 2015-16.

In terms of assets, while BJP and Congress’s have spiked during certain years, CPM and AITC’s growth has been consistent over the period of time reviewed.

