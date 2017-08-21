BJP is doing fine in Pune Municipal Corporation, says Suresh Kalmadi

Congress MP Suresh Kalmadi (File) Congress MP Suresh Kalmadi (File)

THOUGH the Congress and NCP are at loggerheads with the BJP, which is in power in the Pune Municipal Corporation, former Congress MP Suresh Kalmadi on Sunday expressed satisfaction over the performance of the BJP in the PMC. “I am satisfied with the performance of the BJP in the PMC,” Kalmadi said when asked about the BJP rule in the PMC, at a press conference of Pune Festival. Kalmadi’s remarks go against the protests by the Congress and NCP, which are in opposition in the PMC, over the performance of the BJP. Both parties have been targeting various plans and policies being implemented by the ruling BJP.

Kalmadi is the chairman of Pune Festival, which is in its 29th year. It will be organised from August 25 to September 5. Kalmadi was suspended from the Congress after he faced charges in the Commonwealth Games scam. The festival will be inaugurated by film director Subhash Ghai and actor-turned-politician BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha. District Guardian Minister Girish Bapat and Mayor Mukta Tilak of the BJP are the guests of honour for the inaugural function on September 1.

Kalmadi’s remarks gain importance in the backdrop of the BJP coming to power in the PMC for the first time by dislodging the NCP from power in the civic body. Till 2007, the Congress led by Kalmadi was in control of the civic body. Thereafter, the NCP managed to end the Congress rule in the civic body by targeting Kalmadi.

Kalmadi is away from active politics following the Commonwealth Games controversy. He was suspended by the Congress but the former MP continues to draw support from followers in the Congress. City Congress chief Ramesh Bagwe, who is a staunch supporter of Kalmadi, is involved in organising Pune Festival and was present at Sunday’s press conference. Making his public appearance after a long time, Kalmadi remained evasive over his plans to get into active politics. “Wait for some time,” he said.

