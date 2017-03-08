BJP invites SM Krishna to join party

S M Krishna S M Krishna

The BJP has extended a formal invitation to former Congress leader S M Krishna to join the party, sources close to the former Union minister said. Karnataka BJP president and former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa and former deputy chief minister R Ashok extended the invitation during a meeting at Krishna’s residence here on Monday evening, the sources added.

Former External Affairs Minister Krishna (84) announced his exit from the Congress in January, citing neglect by the party since 2012. Since the announcement, there was speculation that Krishna would join the BJP.

The BJP has been sending feelers that the party was open at the state and national level to accepting Krishna, a former Maharashtra governor, into its fold. Union minister D V Sadananda Gowda had said in January that the BJP would welcome Krishna’s entry. Yeddyurappa indicated last month that the move was “almost confirmed”.

The Congress, on its part, made efforts to retain Krishna. According to his aides, no final decision has been taken yet.

“A formal invitation was extended at the meeting on Monday to join the BJP. But Krishna is yet to decide. Something will be known by March 12,’’ an aide said.

During the meeting, sources said, the BJP leaders attempted to assess what Krishna would like to be offered by the BJP before a formal meeting with BJP national president Amit Shah is arranged in New Delhi next week.