BJP indulging in ‘double speak’ on West-Pak refugees issue: Congress

Accusing BJP of indulging in “double speak” on the issue of West Pakistan refugees (WPR), Congress on Saturday said the party which had promised to provide citizenship rights to the refugees before elections is now providing only identity cards to them. “BJP, which had always promised citizenship and voting rights to West Pakistan Refugees, is now merely providing them identity cards. “BJP has always indulged in double speak to remain in power,” Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said.

Charging BJP with exploiting the issue for the sake of vote bank politics, Sharma said the rival party owes an explanation as to why the promise of citizenship rights has trickled down to mere identity cards. “BJP is in power both at the Centre and in the state and it should explain to people what has happened to its promise of granting citizenship rights to West Pakistan refugees,” Sharma said.