Latest News
  • BJP in Uttar Pradesh throws out 87 leaders, workers for ‘anti-party activities’

BJP in Uttar Pradesh throws out 87 leaders, workers for ‘anti-party activities’

The expelled leaders and workers had either contested against the BJP candidates in assembly elections or backed the opposition, state general secretary Vidya Sagar Sonkar said.

By: IANS | Lucknow | Published:May 11, 2017 12:56 pm

bjp, bjp expels leaders, uttar pradesh bjp, up bjp, bjp leaders fired, uttar pradesh bjp leaders fired, bjp up chief, keshav prasad maurya, up bjp general secretary, uttar pradesh news, bjp latest news, india news, indian express

Uttar Pradesh’s ruling BJP has expelled 87 party leaders and workers for six years for “anti-party activities”, a leader said on Thursday. UP general secretary Vidya Sagar Sonkar said the action was taken following a probe by the disciplinary committee of the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The expelled leaders and workers had either contested against the BJP candidates in assembly elections or backed the opposition, he added.

The expulsion was cleared by state President Keshav Prasad Maurya. Prominent among those sacked are Kapil Dev Kori (Rampur), VK Saini (Moradabad), Inderdev Singh (Bijnore), Shanti Swaroop Sharma (Bulandshahr), Chandra Shekhar Rawat (Hathras), Ashish Vashishtha (Baghpat) and Pratibha Singh, Mahesh Narayan Tiwari, Nirmal Srivastava, Vaibhav Pandey and Vidyabhushan Dwivedi from Gonda.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

  1. S
    Sreenivasan Ezhuvappady
    May 11, 2017 at 1:21 pm
    I mistook the heading for some action the party might have taken against the Go-Mukth Bharath workers (the agents who pretends to be Go Rakshaks but actually work against those who look after the cows). I am disappointed.
    Reply

    Best of Express

    Must Read

    May 11: Latest News