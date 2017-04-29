BJP in favour of Bharat-rajya, not Ram-rajya, says Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the concluding day of the two-day party state executive committee meeting in Chinchwad on Thursday. (Rajesh Stephen) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the concluding day of the two-day party state executive committee meeting in Chinchwad on Thursday. (Rajesh Stephen)

TO counter the ‘sangharsh yatra’ recently undertaken by the Congress and the NCP in Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party Thursday announced its intention to embark upon a ‘samvad yatra’ to take the government’s welfare plans to the masses. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Thursday raised the pitch for a “Bharat-rajya” rather than a “Ram-rajya” in Maharashtra.

“Their (Opposition’s) sangharsh yatra drew no response from the farmers because the farming community knows what they did during their regime… Our samvad yatra will take the welfare policies right up to the last farmer,” said the CM, ridiculing the Opposition’s “sangharsh yatra” that demanded, among other things, loan waiver for farmers. The CM said the “samvad yatra” was being undertaken as part of the year-long Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya birth anniversary celebrations.

Addressing BJP ministers, MLAs, mayors, leaders and workers at the party’s two-day executive committee held in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Fadnavis asked party MPs, MLAs, corporators to stay away from their homes for 15 days and reach out to farmers. “We have to reach out to about 25 lakh farmers in the state to know the exact status of the government’s welfare measures and how much the farming community is benefiting from them,” he said. Fadnavis added that BJP leaders and workers should also reach out to at least 2 crore other people in the state to get an update about the welfare policies.

The CM said the farmers were waiting for a “samvad” (dialogue) with BJP leaders and workers. “Therefore, as part of the Deendayal Upadhyaya birth anniversary celebrations, we have decided to hold dialogues with farmers in every nook and corner of Maharashtra,” he said.

Emphasising that BJP identified itself more with “Bharat-rajya” rather than “Ram-rajya”, Fadnavis said, “BJP achieved spectacular success in elections at all levels in the country because it kept development and trust of the people atop its agenda. It is easy to win people’s trust, but difficult to maintain it. If we become arrogant…because of the election success, our condition will then be similar to what has happened to Congress-NCP.”

Fadnavis said “janata was the Ram” and BJP was in the role of a “trustee, means it has to behave like Bharat”. He said the concept of “Ram-rajya” was an ideal one, but “Ramcharitmanas mentions how Bharat-rajya set a unique example in governance”. “Bharat ruled for 14 years, not as the king but as trustee. He never behaved like a king. Similarly, we are not owners but…are the sevaks of people,” he said.

After the success in all levels elections, Fadnavis said, BJP now had presence across Maharashtra. “From zero or a couple of seats, we have gone on to capture councils, corporations and zilla parishads in Vidarbha, Marathwada, Central Maharashtra and Western Maharashtra,” he said, adding that the party however failed to make a major impact in the Konkan region.

He said the Congress-NCP government suffered from four ‘Cs’ — “caste, currency, corruption and crisis of credibility”. “We have our four ‘Cs’ in place — capacity, commitment, character and credibility.”

The CM, like his speeches during civic elections in Pimpri-Chinchwad, harped on corruption in irrigation projects during Congress-NCP regime. He used strong words such as “nirlajj” (shameless) and “nalayak” (unworthy) for the Congress-NCP leaders.

Later, at a press conference, state BJP president Raosaheb Danve said the state government would complete five-year term. “Our relationship with Shiv Sena is cordial…Uddhav has also meet PM Modi recently…We will complete five years,” he said.

Throughout the two-day session, the party did not discuss anything about its relationship with the Sena or state elections. All three leaders Nitin Gadkari, Devendra Fadnavis and Raosaheb Danve spoke about ensuring growth of the party and advised leaders and workers to be humble in victory. Danve remained evasive on the issue of Congress leader Narayan Rane joining the party.

Danve steals the show

WHILE Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was at his aggressive self raising the decibel level as usual in his speech, state BJP president Raosaheb Danve had the gathering in splits in his hour-long speech.

He cited several funny anecdotes of his long political career, which triggered several bouts of laughter. Revealing an incident during veteran BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s visit to Solapur, Danve said, “When Atalji got down at the railway station, they were raising slogans, ‘Agali Bari Atal Bihari…’ Atalji however nudged me from behind and told us to raise slogans Abki Bari Atal Bihari… He said the elections were just two months away but they were raising slogans for the elections to be held five years later.”

