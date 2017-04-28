BJP in favour of Bharat-rajya, not Ram-rajya, says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo)

TO counter the ‘sangharsh yatra’ recently undertaken by the Congress and the NCP in Maharashtra, the BJP Thursday announced its intention to embark upon a ‘samvad yatra’ to take the government’s welfare plans to the masses. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Thursday raised the pitch for a “Bharat-rajya” rather than a “Ram-rajya” in Maharashtra. “Their (Opposition’s) sangharsh yatra drew no response from the farmers because the farming community knows what they did during their regime… Our samvad yatra will take the welfare policies right up to the last farmer,” said the CM, ridiculing the Opposition’s “sangharsh yatra” that demanded, among other things, loan waiver for farmers. The CM said the “samvad yatra” was being undertaken as part of the year-long Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya birth anniversary celebrations.

Addressing BJP ministers, MLAs, mayors, leaders and workers at the party’s two-day executive committee held in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Fadnavis asked party MPs, MLAs, corporators to stay away from their homes for 15 days and reach out to farmers. “We have to reach out to about 25 lakh farmers in the state to know the exact status of the government’s welfare measures and how much the farming community is benefiting from them,” he said.

The CM said the farmers were waiting for a “samvad” (dialogue) with BJP leaders and workers. “Therefore, as part of the Deendayal Upadhyaya birth anniversary celebrations, we have decided to hold dialogues with farmers in every nook and corner of Maharashtra,” he said. Emphasising that BJP identified itself more with “Bharat-rajya” rather than “Ram-rajya”, Fadnavis said “janata was the Ram” and BJP was in the role of a “trustee, means it has to behave like Bharat”. He said the concept of “Ram-rajya” was an ideal one, but “Ramcharitmanas mentions how Bharat-rajya set a unique example in governance”. “Bharat ruled for 14 years, not as the king but as trustee. He never behaved like a king. Similarly, we are not owners but…are the sevaks of people,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now