BJP hits out Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan for his remark on Hindustan   

Pinarayi Vijayan, chief minister of Kerala (File Photo) Pinarayi Vijayan, chief minister of Kerala (File Photo)

BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan on Monday said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s remark the word ‘Hindustan’ was communal amounted to insulting hundreds of freedom fighters of the country who participated in independence struggle. Rajasekharan said in a face book post that Vijayan had made the remark during his recent public rally held at Mangaluru.

“Statement of Vijayan that it was communal to address Bharat as Hindustan was without understanding the history”, Rajasekharan said.

Watch What Else is Making News

Chief Minister should tender apology for insulting the freedom fighters of the country who had uphold the slogan ‘Jai Hind’ during independence struggle, Rajasekharan said.

Taking a dig at Vijayan, Rajasekharan said Chief Minister who consider the word Hindustan as communal should change his name Vijayan, which evokes the memory of Lord Krishna