Nirmala Sitharaman terms Rahul Gandhi’s speech as ‘rhetoric of a loser’, ‘devoid of substance’

Hitting back at Congress President Rahul Gandhi for calling Amit Shah “a man accused of murder”, Defence Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday termed allegations against her party’s chief as a “false, motivated campaign” by the grand old party and insisted that Shah has been cleared of all charges by the court. Giving a point-by-point rebuttal of Gandhi’s speech, senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman termed his address as the “rhetoric of a loser” and “devoid of substance.”

“Astonishing that Congress President chooses to name BJP President Amit Shah and says he is a murder accused. He has been cleared by a Court. This is a fake and false motivated campaign by someone who is out on bail on criminal conspiracy of fraud in National Herald case,” Sitharaman said while addressing a press conference.

Earlier in the day, the Gandhi scion took a veiled dig at BJP chief Amit Shah over the Ishrat Jehan and Justice Loya case and said people accepted a murder accused as the BJP president while they would not have done so if it was the Congress chief.

“They will accept a man accused of murder as the president of the BJP, but they will never ever accept the same in the Congress because they hold Congress in the highest regard,” Rahul said.

“The party which questioned the fundamental existence of Shri Ram today wants to identify itself with Pandavas,” Sitharaman said on Gandhi’s remarks that the BJP was like Kauravas who fought for power, and Congress like Pandavas, which fights for truth.

Slamming the Congress leadership, Sitharaman called the Congress’ ‘mahamanthan’ a ‘fakery’ which resulted in nothing. Meanwhile, BJP’s Prakash Javadekar, demanding apology from Congress said, “Rahul Gandhi’s speech was a low, in the history of speeches made by the Congress. He has accused BJP for the things for which the Congress should apologise. They’ve done the worst kind of genocide for Sikhs & justified it.”

The Congress President, in a scathing attack on PM Narendra Modi, had said that the name Modi symbolises the collusion between India’s biggest crony capitalists and the prime minister of India. Sitharaman, in a rebuttal, said, “If we go by the same count, the Congress President shares the name of the Father of the Nation when he is out on a bail. Does that impact the value of Mahatma Gandhi, because of just name-sharing. Is this how the President of a national party speaks about the PM, a man who has led the country with a clean government.”

Sitharaman question Congress’ ideology and said, “They seem to be supporting desh ko tukde tukde karenge band of people, the Congress President went to JNU to stand with separatists and their friends.” Meanwhile, union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Rahul Gandhi’s rant was shameful. The way he spoke of the judiciary was irresponsible.”

Earlier in the day, Congress had slammed the government on the issue of employment, farm distress and GDP, former finance minister P Chidambaram targeting the government said, “The Modi government inherited a strong economy. The task of development has to be continued by upcoming generations. However, today, the Indian economy is decoupled from the world economy which is growing.” However, the BJP said that it is a fight between the 48-year misrule of Congress v/s the 48 months of clean administration and welfare of people by BJP.

