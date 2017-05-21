BJP hits back at MLA for criticising Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje (Express Photo) Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje (Express Photo)

FACED WITH a mini-rebellion from party MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari, who has accused Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje of attempting to thwart Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, Rajasthan BJP on Saturday accused him of engaging in anti-party activities.

State minister Kalicharan Saraf said, “He had conspired even against (former CM) Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, who taught him politics. It was Raje who gave him a ticket from a safe seat like Sanganer after his record loss from Chomu in 1998. She even made him minister.”

Former Union minister Nihalchand Meghwal referred to Tiwari’s statement accusing Raje of having a rape case reopened against him when he was made a minister in Modi government. He pledged his support for Raje. State ministers Arun Chaturvedi and Rajendra Rathore also criticised Tiwari. Tiwari said the ministers were helpless against Raje.

