BJP hits back after Opposition’s attack over demonetisation

Express Adda with Ravi Shankar Prasad in Mumbai.

Hitting back at the Opposition for questioning the intention behind demonetisation, senior BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said the note ban was done to check corruption, Maoisam and terrorism. “They are asking why was demonetisation done. It was done to flush out black money, end corruption, check terror activity and end Maosim. It is unfortunate that they are raising doubt over government’s intention,” said Prasad.

Prasad told a press conference that the opposition’s exercise was “laughable” as, he said, those who were behind scams like 2G spectrum, Saradha chit fund and coal block allocations had come together to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We all saw Rahul Gandhi’s flop show today. Those who claimed about opposition unity could merely bring together eight of the 16 parties. Soon they will be reduced to four. Then Rahul Gandhi will be left on his own…to hurl abuses without substance. The bubble of opposition unity has burst before it could take off,” he said.

The senior BJP leader kept Congress and Rahul Gandhi in his line of fire and skipped any mention of TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been a staunch critic of the government’s demonetisation move and again attacked Modi in today’s exercise.

Noting that earlier parties would work together to put up a joint front against Congress, he said the opposition’s press conference today was a victory for BJP and loss for Congress as it showed that as the saffron party has emerged as the centre of polity now.

Rahul and his party have been the biggest patron of corruption, Prasad alleged, saying that he kept quiet during the UPA government when several scams happened. Prasad said “he must answer about the corruption that took place during the UPA rule. He must answer on the 2G scam, the coal scam and others. Everyday corrupt people are being arrested their houses are being raided. Is Rahul Gandhi having problem with this.”

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi slammed demonetisation saying its has only increased corruption and added to the woes of the poor people. Claiming that a new black market was created to exchange the demonetised notes, Gandhi said demonetisation was a direct attack on the country’s financial institutions and the poor. “A new market for the conversion of money has been set up. What resulted is an attack on financial institutions and poor people of the country,” Gandhi said in a join press conference of oppositon parties.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also attacked the prime minister over note ban and called demonetisation a big scam. She also asked if the prime minister will resign if the situation doesn’t improve after 50 days, as promised by him.

