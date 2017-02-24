BJP, Hindu outfits give protest call ahead of Kerala CM’s visit to Mangalore

Pinarayi Vijayan, chief minister of Kerala (File Photo) Pinarayi Vijayan, chief minister of Kerala (File Photo)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s upcoming visit to Mangalore has triggered tension in the city with BJP and several Hindu outfits calling for a protest on Saturday, when the CPM leader is scheduled to reach.

The call for agitation has been given to protest the killing of members of Hindu groups by Left cadres in Kerala. Tension prevailed in Mangalore after unidentified persons set fire to a CPM office at Thokkotu late Wednesday night. Police said the miscreants set fire to a cupboard where banners related to Vijayan’s visit were kept. Part of a wall of the office was damaged in the fire.

Vijayan is visiting Mangalore to take part in a CPM rally for communal harmony.

Police Commissioner M Chandrashekhar said no permission had been granted to any organisation to hold protests during the Kerala Chief Minister’s visit and any such activity will be considered illegal. “We will deploy more than 2,000 policemen on the day of the rally. Four drones and 600 CCTV cameras will keep an eye on the movement of the people,” he said.

Besides the BJP, the VHP and Hindu Jagarana Vedike have called for the protest against Vijayan’s visit. According to the VHP, Karnataka’s CPM unit is trying to play with the sentiments of the people of Daskhina Kannada district by inviting Vijayan to the rally. District BJP chief Sanjeeva Mathandoor said: “We support the protest call but we are not going to enforce a bandh.”