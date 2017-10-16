BJP hatching conspiracy to divide Bengal: Mamata Banerjee on withdrawal of forces from Darjeeling

The decision to withdraw central forces came two days after a police sub-inspector was killed and several others injured as violence broke out in Darjeeling on Friday. The decision to withdraw central forces came two days after a police sub-inspector was killed and several others injured as violence broke out in Darjeeling on Friday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday attacked the Centre for its decision to withdraw forces from Darjeeling without consulting the state. Calling the decision ‘unfortunate’, Banerjee accused the BJP of trying to divide Bengal. “I had requested Union home minister not to withdraw Central forces from Darjeeling. BJP is hatching conspiracy to divide Bengal, but we will not bow down,” said Banerjee.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had on Sunday ordered the withdrawal of 10 of the 15 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies deployed in the Darjeeling hills. However, after Banerjee objected to the decision, the Centre decided to pull out only seven CAPF companies, said sources.

The decision to withdraw central forces came two days after a police sub-inspector was killed and several others injured as violence broke out in Darjeeling on Friday, after alleged supporters of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) faction led by Bimal Gurung clashed with police. While the TMC alleged that the Centre’s tacit support for Gurung led to the violence, the BJP blamed the TMC government.

At the BJP’s state committee meeting in Kolkata on Saturday, questions were raised about the Centre’s continued support for Gurung. The meeting was attended by BJP state observer Kailash Vijayvargiya, national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash and state president Dilip Ghosh.

