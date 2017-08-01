BJP hatching ‘conspiracy’ to defeat Left Front in unethical ways: CPI-M

Bijan Dhar also told that Tripura would foil BJP’s attempts to capture power. (For representation only) Bijan Dhar also told that Tripura would foil BJP’s attempts to capture power. (For representation only)

The ruling CPI-M in Tripura on Tuesday alleged that a “conspiracy” was being hatched against the state government to topple the Left Front dispensation “by unethical means”, in the next Assembly elections slated for February next year.

“After capturing power in some states by unethical ways, it is now trying to topple the Left Front government in the next assembly elections, but people of the state would foil such attempt,” state party secretary Bijan Dhar told reporters in Agartala.

He said the party would intensify campaign against the BJP’s conspiracy to topple the government and raise its six point charter of demands including waving of loans of marginal and medium level peasants from August 15.

He said, 3222 voters from opposition BJP and Trinamool Congress had joined the CPI-M in the last three months. “This only proves that the support towards our party is becoming stronger day by day and our leaders and activists and supporters are committed to save the left front government by all means,” he added.

He alleged the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), an anti-left tribal party, which blocked the national highway and rail lines for 11 days since July 10 last, was indulged by BJP as part of conspiracy against the government. It was also a plot to destabilise the government by creating law and order problems, he said. Dhar said tribals and non-tribals had long been living in the state in peace and communal harmony, but the opposition parties were active to break peace and harmony.

