BJP has stolen mandates in state after state, say Congress

“The BJP as a party stands exposed for its political opportunism and naked pursuit of power,” Anand Sharma said. (File) “The BJP as a party stands exposed for its political opportunism and naked pursuit of power,” Anand Sharma said. (File)

A day after BJP president Amit Shah accused the Congress and JD(S) of having entered into an “unholy” alliance in Karnataka and claimed that the “mandate of the people” in the Assembly polls was “anti-Congress”, the Opposition party hit back on Tuesday, saying that the BJP’s “hypocrisy” and “double standards” were exposed in Karnataka and that it has neither the “moral authority” nor “credibility” to question the Congress and the JD(S) now.

“The BJP as a party stands exposed for its political opportunism and naked pursuit of power…The voters’ verdict was for formation of a coalition government. Congress and the JD(S) are natural allies…It was wrong on part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah to claim victory… They neither had the numbers nor the popular vote,” senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said.

He said Shah needs to be reminded that the Congress got more votes than the BJP and together the JD(S) and the Congress got 21 per cent more votes than the BJP. “We need no sermons from Shah or the BJP… The BJP has in state after state stolen mandates. They have cobbled artificial majority in Goa and Manipur and stolen the government in Arunachal Pradesh. “There are many unholy alliances…which Shah would be unable to explain….look at the embrace of Nitish Kumar and Modi after what they had said to each other,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App