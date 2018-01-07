BJP has no concern for Muslim women, says Ashok Gehlot

Former Rajasthan CM and Congress party’s national general secretary Ashok Gehlot. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) Former Rajasthan CM and Congress party’s national general secretary Ashok Gehlot. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that the BJP is indulging in politics over the instant triple talaq Bill and has no concern for Muslim women.

“Let alone Muslim women, the BJP does not even have any concern for the Muslim community. They did not give a single ticket to Muslims in state elections in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat,” said Gehlot, while talking to reporters in Jaipur on Saturday.

He added that the purpose behind the opposition of the Congress party to the Bill is to ensure that Muslim women face no problems after it is passed. Gehlot also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Rajasthan on January 16 to lay the foundation stone of the Barmer refinery is ‘unfortunate.’ “It’s not a healthy tradition to lay the foundation of the same project twice. The ceremony was conducted way back in 2013 by then Congress president Sonia Gandhi but now four years have been wasted and the current chief minister is responsible for this,” said Gehlot.

He added that he has written a letter to the PM not to attend the ceremony because performing the same pooja during the foundation stone laying ceremony is ‘against religious sanctity associated with sacred work.’

“The expenses of construction of the refinery back in 2013 was Rs 37,000 crore which has now increased to Rs 43,119 crore because of the delay,” said Gehlot.

Speaking on Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s visits to temples during the Gujarat elections, Gehlot said, “The Congress party has never been against visit to temples. Where is it said that only BJP and RSS workers are Hindu?”

