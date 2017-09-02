BJP has made municipal corporation level person as CM: Congress

“The state unit of BJP lacks leadership. State level leaders have been sidelined and a municipal corporation level leader has been given power here,” Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia said. (File photo) “The state unit of BJP lacks leadership. State level leaders have been sidelined and a municipal corporation level leader has been given power here,” Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia said. (File photo)

Congress on Saturday launched a vitriolic attack on state BJP leadership in poll bound state, saying a municipal corporation level leader has been made Chief Minister here to enable central leaders govern Gujarat from Delhi.

“The state unit of BJP lacks leadership. State level leaders have been sidelined and a municipal corporation level leader has been given power here,” Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia said.

“A low level leader has been made the chief minister so that leaders in Delhi can control Gujarat sitting in the national capital,” Modhwadia who has been recently appointed as the head of Campaign Committee for 2017 elections told reporters here.

“BJP is ruling Gujarat for the last 22 years. Gujarat was declared a separate state in 1960. The party has ruled the state for almost half of its existence,” he said.

“Instead of giving the account on what they have done for Gujarat in the last 22 years these leaders are blaming Congress for every problem of the state,” he said referring to various posters that have come up in the state accusing Congress for corruption, communal strife, and other things.

‘Is Congress ok for Gujarat? Never!.Only BJP works in Gujarat’ – large hoardings carrying this common catch-line have emerged in several parts of the city where assembly polls are round the corner in the state.

In these pro-BJP hoardings, Congress has been blamed for stalling Narmada project, diluting peaceful atmosphere and indulging in corruption for 60 years.

State Congress unit president Bharatsinh Solanki said that the Gujarat elections 2017 is a fight between state level leaders of BJP and state level leaders of Congress.

Solanki said their main issues in this election are unemployment, poor administration of Gujarat by incompetent BJP leaders and law and order problem.

Informing about visit of Rahul Gandhi, he said that he will come here on Monday and meet party workers, businessmen and other sections of society like NGOs.

BJP leaders and spokesperson were not available for comment.

