BJP has forcibly occupied many of our offices in Tripura: Congress

File photo File photo

The Congress on Monday alleged that BJP had forcibly occupied many of their party offices in Tripura but the saffron party denied the allegations as “baseless”.

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) vice-president Tapas Dey alleged that BJP has forcibly occupied at least seven of our office. “BJP has forcibly occupied many of our party offices in different parts of the state. They occupied at least seven offices,” Dey told reporters in Agartala.

The offices which were allegedly occupied, are -Mohanpur, Barjala and Madhupur in West Tripura district, Udaipur and Bagma in Gomati district, Santir Bazaar in South Tripura district and Kamalpur in Dhalai district. “Despite our complaints to police and concerned District Magistrate no effective measures were taken to drive off the encroachers,” Dey alleged. He said the party would launch a campaign against BJP if it did not vacate the offices by this month end.

The BJP denied the Congress allegations as completely “baseless”. BJP spokesperson Mrinal Kanti Deb said, “Why should we encroach others offices. It is a baseless allegation. Rather we can say that there is nobody in the party to open the offices of Congress because all of their supporters and activists have joined BJP.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App