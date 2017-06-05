BJP has failed on external, internal security fronts: Sachin Pilot

“In the last three years, the BJP government’s ignorance to internal and external security issues has resulted in rise in terror incidents and naxal attacks in the country,” Pilot said. “In the last three years, the BJP government’s ignorance to internal and external security issues has resulted in rise in terror incidents and naxal attacks in the country,” Pilot said.

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Monday alleged that the BJP government had failed to manage the internal and external security of the country in its three years at the Centre. The BJP is trying to delude people by spreading misleading information and its claims that it has control over terrorism and naxalism in the country is “far from reality”, he alleged in a release in Jaipur. His reaction came a day after BJP Rajasthan president Ashok Parnami claimed that the Centre had taken bold steps in curbing corruption and terrorism in the last three years.

“In the last three years, the BJP government’s ignorance to internal and external security issues has resulted in rise in terror incidents and naxal attacks in the country,” Pilot said. “Chaos has become dominant and the situation is beyond control in Jammu and Kashmir with people raising pro-Pakistan slogans, and stone pelting and terror incidents claiming lives of Army jawans,” he said. Pilot claimed that during the 10 years of UPA rule, the Congress-led government worked to maintain equality, unity and peace.

“People in the Valley had faith in the governance of the then government, and more than 60 per cent voted for it. This was reduced to an abysmally of 7 per cent in Srinagar under the current BJP rule,” he said. The state Congress chief claimed that nearly 172 terror incidents had been reported in the last three years and nearly 578 jawans and 877 civilians were killed, and 1,343 ceasefire violations were reported.

“The government has failed on internal and external security fronts,” he said. Pilot said, “The BJP government has continuously downsized the defence budget and several posts, including those of officers, JCOs and jawans, are lying vacant.” He also accused the BJP government for not complying with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the armed forces and claimed that the recent naxal attack in Chhattisgarh was an example.

