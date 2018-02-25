BJP has entered kitchens to see what’s cooking, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (File) Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. (File)

Accusing the BJP of playing the politics of religion, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said the party had been entering the people’s kitchen to see what meat they were eating.

“They have gone to the kitchens of people or hostels to see what meat is being eaten or kept in the fridges there. That has never been the responsibility of the ruling party in India,” he said at a press conference here after returning from Meghalaya, where polls will be held on February 27 along with Nagaland.

“Ours is a country with diversity. India is not used to such interferences by the government on people’s food habits or who goes to a temple, mosque, church, or gurdwara,” Azad said.

He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of forming the government in Manipur by misusing constitutional offices.

“They are somehow managing the governments in these two states with borrowed leaders. Now they are using muscle and money power to win elections in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura,” the former Union Minister said.

Referring to a presser by four Judges of the Supreme Court in Delhi over the functioning of the apex court, he said: “It is perhaps the first time in the history of the world that four Judges have to speak to save democracy in the country.”

He said the BJP had done great injustice to the country, particularly the northeastern states.

“The previous United Progressive Alliance government earmarked the northeastern states as special category states, which entitled them to 90 per cent central grants for most projects. However, the BJP has removed these states from special category,” Azad said while appealing to the Nagaland and Meghalaya voters to carefully exercise their franchise.

