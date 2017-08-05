BJP Haryana president Subhash Barala’s son held for stalking woman

Father of the accused, BJP Haryana president Subhash Barala. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/Files) Father of the accused, BJP Haryana president Subhash Barala. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/Files)

Police have arrested two youths including the son of the BJP president of Haryana, Subhash Barala, for stalking a woman at Madhya Marg in Chandigarh on Friday night. The accused were identified as Vikas Barala (23), son of Subhash Barala and his friend, Ashish Kumar (22). Both were under the influence of alcohol and were tested positive in the medical examination.

“Vikas is a law graduate and residing at Sector 7 here (Chandigarh) and Ashish is a law student and friend of Vikas. Vikas’s father is a senior politician in Haryana. We arrested both of them under Section 354D of IPC. The victim’s statement is being recorded under section 164 of CrPC before a local magistrate,” Satish Kumar, DSP (East) said,

Police said the victim was in her car when she observed that two youths in a white-colored Safari car were chasing her. She made a call to the police control room (PCR) at 12.35 am. The Safari was intercepted at the Housing Board Light point by a PCR van and a police vehicle.

Accused had consumed beer at Sector 9 and started chasing the woman from Sector 7, police said. A case was registered at Sector 26 police station.

