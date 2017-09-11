Arun Jaitley, Nirmala Sitharaman and CM Vijay Rupani hold meeting with BJP leaders to chalk out Gujarat poll strategy

Arun Jaitley; left, Gujarat CM vijay Rupani and Nirmala Sitharaman. Arun Jaitley; left, Gujarat CM vijay Rupani and Nirmala Sitharaman.

The BJP’s election in-charge for Gujarat, Arun Jaitley, and co-in charge Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday met members of the state party’s core group in Gandhinagar on Tuesday to chalk out strategy for the Assembly polls due later this year. Both the leaders also attended a workshop for the workers associated with state BJP’s media and social media departments.

The two leaders visited Gujarat for the first time after their appointment as in-charge and co-in charge last month.

After their meeting with the core group, including Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and state BJP chief Jitubhai Vaghani, Jaitley said the party would fight the election on the strength of the state government’s performance and the agenda of development. “The BJP in Gujarat has started its preparations for the forthcoming Assembly polls. I along with Gujarat CM and Sitharamanji sat with the core team of the state to formulate the strategy for the polls. We also attended the workshop for those who handle media and social media,” Jaitley told reporters after the meeting.

As many as 500 party workers associated with state BJP’s media and social media operations received guidance from senior leaders at the workshop, said a party release.

The workshop was organised at a time when messages critical of the ‘Gujarat model of development’ under the BJP rule were being circulated on social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook.

“I will visit Gujarat quite frequently now. The BJP’s roots are very deep in Gujarat and the party contributed a lot to the development of the state. We will fight the election on the basis of the state government’s performance and the agenda of development,” said Jaitley.

Sitharaman too lauded the Rupani government for taking ahead Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development agenda. “As a co-in charge for Gujarat polls, I have been particularly given the responsibility of the Saurashtra region. Our party’s campaign will be positive and constructive,” the Sitharaman, the country’s defence minister told journalists.

