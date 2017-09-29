BJP govt trying to impose RSS ideology on varsities: Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav. Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today alleged that the BJP governments, in the states and at the Centre, were trying to impose RSS ideology in universities which he said, was resulting in students’ unrest and anarchy on the campuses.

Interacting with student leaders from various varsities, including the Jawaharlal Nehru University, the Delhi University and the Allahabad University here, he said that ever since the BJP government has come to power at the Centre, the atmosphere in educational institutions has been spoiled.

“The reputation of universities has also been harmed,” the former chief minister was quoted as saying during his interaction with the students’ leaders.

Alleging that there was a conspiracy to crush the morale of students by curbing the voice of dissent, Yadav said that the youth has always brought a change in the system.

“A chance to bring a change will come in 2019 and there was a need to start preparations from today. Students need to pay attention on their studies and at the same time also raise their voice against injustice. The students and youth will have to remain prepared for playing a double role,” the SP chief said.

