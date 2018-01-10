BJP govt to withdraw ‘politically motivated’ cases against HPCA, Cabinet okays move

New Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur (File) New Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur (File)

In a significant move, Jairam Thakur-led BJP government in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday decided to withdraw all ‘politically motivated cases’ filed by the previous Congress government out of which five are related to Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA), then headed by three-time BJP MP .

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. The HPCA cases had sparked off major controversies during the previous Congress regime, which had led to major confrontation between two former chief ministers – Virbhadra Singh and Prem Kumar Dhumal, besides Anurag Thakur.

After returning to power, the Congress government had ordered the state vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to hold an inquiry into the HPCA affairs and grant of land leases to the cricket body at Dharamshala for a cricket stadium besides several other properties. The first FIR was registered against HPCA on August 2013 alleging cheating, fraud and misappropriations.

In all, 18 people, including HPCA chief Anurag Thakur, his father and former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, functionaries of the HPCA, and eight serving and retired bureaucrats were named in the FIR. Later, two more FIRs were lodged against HPCA in the same year.

The charge was that HPCA had allegedly illegally converted a registered society into a company. The government led by Prem Kumar Dhumal had allotted land earlier for cosntruction of the cricket stadium, the pavilion and a luxury resort. It had also got some government residential quarters belonging to the Sports Department demolished to give more land to the HPCA in Dharamshala.

During this period itself, the cabinet also took a decision in October 2013 to cancel the land lease for the cricket stadium and also ordered the take-over of the property—a move later set aside by the high court on the basis of petition filed by the HPCA alleging political vendetta.

HPCA spokesperson Sanjay Sharma said: “In all, there were five FIRs lodged against the cricket body and all were basically targeted to book Anurag Thakur, former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal, office-bearers of the HPCA and some government officers. These were clear acts of political vendetta because of 53 charges listed in the chargesheet framed by the Congress, before return to power, 18 were against the HPCA alone.”

He welcomed the decision of the government and thanked the Chief Minister for taking a decision to undo the injustice done with the HPCA and opposition leaders, including Anurag Thakur.

When contacted, leader of the Congress legislature party Mukesh Agnihotri said, “We will discuss the issue in the party MLA and former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh .We will react appropriately in the House.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd