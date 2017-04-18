BJP govt should stop use of loudspeakers in mosques, says Hindu Janajagruti Samiti

The BJP government should not allow the use of loudspeakers in mosques as it leads to noise pollution and is a violation of laid rules both at the Centre and the state, according to Hindu Janajagruti Samiti.

In a statement issued by the organisation, national spokesperson Ramesh Shinde said, “The use of loudspeakers atop mosque is continuing despite court directives…”

According to Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, “The Mumbai High Court had taken serious note of the sound pollution caused due to the loudspeakers installed at mosques and had ordered that they be taken down. But Mumbai police department has not taken action against a single loudspeaker on mosques.”

Shinde said, “On January 28, 2017, officials of Kurla (Mumbai) issued a written reply to an RTI enquiry regarding this, and said that no action has been initiated against (illegal loudspeakers) as it may lead to a law and order situation.”

While speaking to The Indian Express, Shinde said, “We are not against any religion. But our objection is to discrimination. During Ganesh festival, 92 cases were registered against Ganesh mandals for violating noise norms.”

