BJP govt ignored farmers, poor people in Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot

PCC chief Sachin Pilot on Saturday accused the Rajasthan government of ignoring the issues of farmers and poor people and claimed that the ruling BJP has lost people’s confidence and it will face defeat in upcoming byelections.

Speaking at a programme in Nagaur, he said the government ignored the issues related to farmers and worked on anti-people policies in the last four years and now ahead of the bypolls, it is trying to woo voters by making big promises. But the people have decided to go with the Congress in upcoming byelections and the state assembly elections, Pilot claimed.

“Congress raised its voice against the anti-people policies of the government,” he said. While targeting the NDA government at the Centre, Pilot, a former union minister, said the demonetisation was a “wrong decision” which adversely impacted the country’s economy.

