BJP govt has failed to deliver on promises: Mahila Congress Chief

Shobha Oza (Source: ANI photo) Shobha Oza (Source: ANI photo)

All India Mahila Congress President Shobha Oza on Sunday accused the NDA government at the Centre of failure to deliver its poll promises and urged the party cadres to work towards “uprooting” it. Participating in a function here organised by the Puducherry unit of Mahila Congress to mark former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s birth centenary, she said the BJP-led NDA government had come to power by making “false promises and by maligning the Congress.”

Time has come to expose the “communal BJP-led government at the Centre and also its failure to deliver on poll promises such as jobs for the youth, ensuring safety to women, to bring back black money from abroad and also to control prices,” she said and appealed to party workers to uproot the dictatorial Modi-led government at the Centre.

She said that it was “unfortunate that the present government at the Centre was trying to divide the country on communal lines.” The country`s unity was nurtured by great Congress leaders and now the BJP was trying to divide the people on communal lines, Oza charged.

The Mahila Congress leader also scoffed at the NDA government’s directives to the people as to what they should eat and what dress they should wear by infringing on individual rights.

She heaped praise on the Congress government in Puducherry for implementing various welfare schemes for the good of women, students and the youth.

“The government under the leadership of V Narayanasamy has ended lawlessness in Puducherry and education has been made available and accessible to the marginalised sections of society,” she claimed.

All-India Mahila Congress general secretary Nagma, who spoke on the occasion said the cadres of the Congress should strive hard to establish a “humane, transparent, secular and tolerant” government at the Centre.

She also lauded the ruling Congress here for launching a signature campaign in line with the drive launched at the national level by the party to ensure that 33 per cent quota for women in legislatures.

Chief Minister Narayanasamy, who was present, listed out the achievements of the Congress government in the Union Territory since it came to power last year.

PCC president and PWD Minister A Namassivayam, Puducherry State Mahila Congress president Premalatha were among those who spoke.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now